Post Baccalaureate Registered Nurse Residency (PB-RNR) Program
The Post-Baccalaureate Registered Nurse Residency (PB-RNR) is designed to strengthen the competence and confidence of entry-level nurses within the Birmingham Veterans Affairs Health Care System, through a strong academic-practice partnership between the UAB School of Nursing. The PB-RNR program supports new nursing graduates during their first year of practice in an acute and long-term care hospital setting.
Post Baccalaureate Registered Nurse Residency Informational Session
Please join us via Teams to learn more about the Birmingham VA Health Care System’s Nurse Residency program.
Sessions available the last Thursday of each month
Time: 6:00 – 7:00 PM CST
Link to join: TEAMS Meeting
Supporting New Nurses to Excel in Veteran Centric Care
The PB-RNR Program at BVAHCS offers a comprehensive 12-month curriculum designed to:
- Enhance clinical skills: hands-on training in a variety of clinical settings with expert mentorship.
- Foster professional development: personalized learning plans, leadership training, and professional guidance.
- Strengthen veteran-centric care: specialized training focused on the unique healthcare needs of Veterans.
Program Highlights:
- Interdisciplinary Learning: Opportunities to collaborate with a diverse team of healthcare professionals.
- Simulation Training: State-of-the-art simulation labs to practice and refine skills.
- Evidence-Based Practice: Emphasis on integrating current research into clinical practice.
- Supportive environment with mentorship and support from experienced nurse practitioners and educators.
Application window for enrollment is open now!
Icy Hale DNP, RN
PB-RNR Director, RN-TTP & VA STEP Program Coordinator
VA Birmingham health care
Phone:
Email: Icy.Hale@va.gov
Eligibility
- Be a U.S. citizen
- Have graduated within the past 12 months or be a pending graduate of a BSN from an accredited nursing program
- Have a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.0 from your nursing program (ideal candidate)
- Have no prior RN experience
- Obtain a current, unrestricted RN license prior to the start of the program
- Pass the VA pre-employment medical exam and drug testing
- Commit to completing the 1-year PB-RNR Program
Benefits
- Work alongside expert colleagues and preceptors in a year-long experience to enhance your clinical and leadership skills
- 100% protected time to participate in diverse educational opportunities and clinical experiences
- 11 federal holidays off/year (paid)
- Earn an annual stipend
- Accrue annual and sick paid leave
- Medical benefits
- Provide care to Veterans
Application
1. Cover Letter
2. Resume
3. Official/ Unofficial transcript
4. One recommendation letter from a clinical faculty member
5. One recommendation letter from dean or classroom faculty member
Accreditation
The federally funded nurse residency program at Birmingham VA Health Care System is accredited by:
Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education
655 K Street NW, Suite 750, Washington, DC 20001
202-887-6791