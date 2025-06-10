Primary Care Nurse Practitioner Residency Program

This one-year NP residency is available to 3 selected applicants annually. Residents will enjoy a full-time schedule while completing 2080 hours of 1:1 mentoring with Primary Care Providers in the Primary Care outpatient setting.

In addition, each resident will participate in specialty clinical rotations over the course of the year, in addition to the core experience in primary care, all under the guidance of highly qualified preceptors.

Residents will be in clinic 32-hours per week with a patient caseload and have 8 hours to dedicate to a robust didactic curriculum.

This is a funded position though the Veterans Affairs Nursing Office of Academic Affiliations and includes vacation, sick leave, health care and dental care benefits.

Nurse Practitioner Residents will:

· Strengthen the ability to conduct comprehensive primary care evaluations using advanced knowledge of health disorders and diagnostic strategies

· Enhance clinical skills and knowledge to differentiate between normal and abnormal findings to develop differential and definitive diagnoses, including determination of medical co-morbidities

· Demonstrate competent, safe, evidence -based management of primary care related pharmacotherapy and polypharmacy

· Demonstrate both informal and formal leadership qualities using critical and reflective thinking, and scholarly inquiry to continuously improve the quality of clinical practice

· Demonstrate a clear understanding of the interdependence of policy and practice and their impact on clinical care and patient advocacy

· Provide patient-centered care that incorporates individual cultural and spiritual preferences, values, beliefs, and Veteran centered care principles in a whole health construct.

The trainees will spend 40 hours in clinical and didactic learning activities weekly to become proficient in competencies specified in the Primary Care NPR curriculum. This includes 100% protected learning time.

· Residency curriculum includes: 80% experiential and 20% didactic learning.

· Primary Care NP Residency clinical sites include various clinical areas including primary care, women’s health, and specialty clinics. We utilize the Birmingham Main medical center, Annex and the 7 community- based outpatient clinics for rotation sites.

· Clinical and didactic activities are planned as face-to-face and virtual activities.

· Integrated and parallel clinical didactic sessions (20%)

· Capstone Quality-improvement project