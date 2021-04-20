Hot Springs VA Medical Center - Campus map

From the north (Rapid City)

Follow State Route 79 south to the junction U.S. Route 18. Continue on North Chicago Avenue (U.S. Route 385) less than 0.1 mile. Turn right on Jennings Avenue and go 0.2 miles. Turn left on North Fifth Street and go 0.3 miles. The medical center is located on the left.

From the south (Chadron)

Follow U.S. Route 20 to U.S. Route 385 north and bear right. Travel 52.4 miles, turn right on Jennings Avenue. Turn left on North Fifth Street for 0.3 miles. The medical center is located on the left.

From the east

Take U.S. Route 18 west and continue on North Chicago Avenue (U.S. Route 385). Turn right on Jennings Avenue and then left on North Fifth Street for 0.3 miles. The medical center is located on the left.

From the west

Follow U.S. Route 85 south to U.S. Route 18. Turn left on Jennings Avenue and then left on North Fifth Street for 0.3 miles. The medical center is located on the left.