Hot Springs VA Medical Center - Campus map
Use this information to navigate the facility or locate your care provider’s office. To print the map, download the file and print. This will provide the highest quality image.
Directions
-
From the north (Rapid City)
Follow State Route 79 south to the junction U.S. Route 18. Continue on North Chicago Avenue (U.S. Route 385) less than 0.1 mile. Turn right on Jennings Avenue and go 0.2 miles. Turn left on North Fifth Street and go 0.3 miles. The medical center is located on the left.
From the south (Chadron)
Follow U.S. Route 20 to U.S. Route 385 north and bear right. Travel 52.4 miles, turn right on Jennings Avenue. Turn left on North Fifth Street for 0.3 miles. The medical center is located on the left.
From the east
Take U.S. Route 18 west and continue on North Chicago Avenue (U.S. Route 385). Turn right on Jennings Avenue and then left on North Fifth Street for 0.3 miles. The medical center is located on the left.
From the west
Follow U.S. Route 85 south to U.S. Route 18. Turn left on Jennings Avenue and then left on North Fifth Street for 0.3 miles. The medical center is located on the left.
Get custom directions from Google Maps
Additional GPS Information
When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:
Hot Springs VA Medical Center
500 North Fifth Street
Hot Springs, SD 57747
Intersection: North River Street and Minnekahta Ave.
Coordinates: 43°26'14.93"N 103°28'29.49"W