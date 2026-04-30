Black Hills Health Care System Public Notice

PRESS RELEASE

April 30, 2026

Hot Springs, SD - Public Notice:

National Historic Preservation Act Public Comment Solicitation for proposed renovation of Domiciliary 8 for Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Program (RRTP) and porch repairs/rehabilitation of Buildings 3, 4, 5, 6, and 7 of the Hot Springs VA Medical Center, 500 North 5th Street, Hot Springs, South Dakota.

In accordance with 36 CFR § 800.3(a), the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) has determined that the proposed construction is a federal action that meets the definition of an undertaking per 36 CFR § 800.16(y), and is the type of activity that has the potential to cause effects on historic properties, and therefore subject to review under 54 USC § 306108 of the National Historic Preservation Act (NHPA), as amended, and its implementing regulations (36 CFR Part 800 – Protection of Historic Properties), collectively “Section 106.”

VA seeks public comment on proposed plans to renovate the interior of Domiciliary 8 to serve its RRTP program. The proposed construction would convert all three floors of the building into private and semi-private living units, community spaces, medical/administrative offices. VA also proposes repairing damaged pieces of the porch.

The plans for the proposed porch work on Domiciliary 8 would be used as a guide for the repairs of the porches on Buildings 3, 4, 5, 6, and 7 of the Hot Springs VAMC campus.

Most of the Hot Springs VAMC campus, including the buildings listed above, are part of the Battle Mountain Sanitarium, a National Historic Landmark district. The campus also is part of the Hot Springs Historic District.

Through this notice, VA is providing the public with information about the undertaking and seeking public comment and input about the undertaking’s effects on historic properties pursuant to 36 CFR § 800.2(d). This notice does not serve as an invitation to consult under Section 106; it is solely to seek and consider the views of the public. VA is initiating its Section 106 review and inviting consulting parties to participate via separate communication.

VA requests that comments or questions on the potential effects of the proposed undertaking on historic properties be emailed to Sophia Latz, VA Senior Historic Preservation Specialist, at Sophia.Latz@va.gov. The comment period will be open until [date], 2026.