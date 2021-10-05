Visitation policy

Please review these guidelines before you visit a patient at our hospitals.

Fort Meade VA Medical Center

113 Comanche Road

Fort Meade, SD 57741

Hot Springs VA Medical Center

500 North Fifth Street

Hot Springs, SD 57747

Visitation Policies for COVID-19

VA Black Hills Health Care System is committed to providing high-quality care while keeping Veterans and staff safe from COVID-19. Until further notice, there is a no visitor policy for the Fort Meade and Hot Springs Medical Centers. There will be no visitors allowed for hospitalized patients.

The following exceptions may apply:

Patients in hospice care or receiving end-of-life treatment may be allowed an exception to the visitor policy. Individuals will be screened before visitation is approved.

Life-threatening emergencies will be handled on a case-by-case basis.

For outpatient appointments you may bring one caregiver, over the age of 18, to accompany you if you require assistance. If a waiting room or patient area becomes too crowded for safe physical distancing, the support person may be asked to wait in their vehicle.

At this time, passengers in all vehicles entering campus will be screened for symptoms and exposure to the Coronavirsus. All patients and employees are required to wear a face covering.

Limiting your visit

Our doctors may limit, restrict, or deny visits for the medical well-being of a patient. We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your understanding.

Prohibited items

You can't bring weapons, alcohol, or illegal drugs into the building. Because the VA medical center is federal property, all visitors and bags may be searched.

Security

The VA police patrol the buildings and parking lots every hour of every day. Our police service is located on the first floor of our outpatient building.

Report to the VA police any suspicious or criminal activity, vehicle accidents, and personal property losses on the facility grounds. For police assistance, dial 605-347-2511, ext. 7177 (Fort Meade) or 605-745-2000, ext. 2020 (Hot Springs).

VA general visitation policy

The medical center respects the patient's right to make decisions about his or her care, treatment and services, and to involve the patient's family in care, treatment, and services decisions to the extent permitted by the patient or surrogate decision-maker.

"Family" is defined as a group of two or more persons united by blood, or adoptive, martial, domestic partnership, or other legal ties. The family may also be a person or persons not legally related to the individual (such as significant other, friend or caregiver) whom the individual considers to be family. A family member may be the surrogate decision-maker, as defined in VHA Handbook 1004.02, if authorized to make care decisions for the individual, should he or she lose decision-making capacity or choose to delegate decision making to another.

The medical center allows a family member, friend or other individual to be present with the patient for emotional support during the course of stay. The medical center allows for the presence of a support individual of the patient's choice, unless the individual's presence infringes on other's rights or safety, or is medically or therapeutically contraindicated. The individual may or may not be the patient's surrogate decision-maker or legally authorized representative.

The hospital prohibits discrimination based on age, race, ethnicity, religion, culture, language, physical or mental disability, socioeconomic status, sex, sexual orientation, and gender identity or expression.