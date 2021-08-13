Welcome to VA Black Hills Health Care System Hemodialysis Unit

The Hemodialysis unit is located on the Hot Springs campus of VA BHHCS. The unit is composed of an inter-disciplinary team of professionals that specialize in providing holistic care for patients with End Stage Renal Disease. The Hemodialysis Unit is a seven chair capacity out-patient clinic that is Joint Commission and Medicare certified. There are two shifts in the unit. One is our Monday-Wednesday-Friday’s and the second is Tuesday-Thursday and Saturday’s.

Connect with a care coordinator

The Hemodialysis Unit is located in Building 12, 2nd floor Room C202. You can call us during our clinic hours 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Our telephone number is 605-745-2000 ext. 22459.

Care we provide at VA Black Hills health care

Kidney Disease and Dialysis Education

Diet and Nutritional Counselling

Social Services

Transplant work-up and follow-up

Kidney Disease and Education

When your kidneys no longer work, you will need to follow a special type of diet and attend regularly scheduled dialysis treatments to assist with fluid removal and waste products. Once you are at the clinic, the dialysis staff, dietitian and social services can work collaboratively with you for education on renal diet, fluid restrictions, the dialysis treatment and social services. You will be a part of an interdisciplinary team to direct your dialysis treatment and care.

To learn more about kidney disease, please visit the VA eKidney Clinic:

http://www.va.gov/health/services/renal/