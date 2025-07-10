She started at VA BHHCS in 2003, after graduating from the University of New Mexico Doctor of Pharmacy program in 2002 then completing residency at HealthPartners in Bloomington, MN in 2003. She has worked in various positions including Clinical Pharmacist, Clinical Coordinator/Residency Director and Associate Chief of Pharmacy, until becoming the Chief of Pharmacy. Throughout her career, she has sought leadership opportunities through VISN LEAD, HealthCare Leadership Development Program, The Federal Internal Coaching Training Program, etc. Amy has been detailed as the VA BHHCS acting Associate since June 30, 2025 managing administrative operations including Facilities Management, Fiscal, Logistics, Health Administration, Police, Safety, OI&T, and Environmental Program Services.