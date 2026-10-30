Since March 2020, Dr. Coughley has served as a Health Systems Specialist for the VISN Support Team 2 in the Office of the Assistant Deputy Under Secretary for Health, Healthcare Operations Center/VACO. Most recently, she was selected as Senior Advisor to the Interim Facility Director at Hampton VAMC, where she provided critical leadership during a pivotal detail assignment. In 2024, Dr. Coughley completed a detail as Acting Associate Director at the Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center (VISN 12), where she led a successful Electronic Health Record Modernization (EHRM) go-live and provided oversight for Finance, Human Resources, Patient Administration, Communications and Public Affairs, Group Practice Management, Center for Development & Civic Engagement, and Onboarding functions. Previously, in 2023, she served as Acting Associate Director at Coatesville VA Medical Center (VISN 4), overseeing key business operations including Engineering, Biomedical Engineering, Logistics, Nutrition & Food Service, Canteen, Police, Fire Department, Patient Administration, Privacy, Safety, Emergency Management, Environmental Management Services, and Finance. In 2022, Dr. Coughley completed a detail as Acting Associate Director at the Oscar G. Johnson VA Hospital (VISN 12), providing comprehensive oversight for functions such as Engineering, Supply Chain, Nutrition & Food Service, Public Affairs, Veteran Experience and Voluntary Services, Canteen, Prosthetics Sensory Aid Service, Police, Patient Administration, Privacy and Records Management, and Environmental Management Services. She holds a Doctorate of Philosophy in Public Policy and Administration (Ph.D.) from Walden University, earned in February 2010. Additionally, she completed the Senior Leader Program at George Washington University’s Center for Excellence in Public Leadership in November 2016, the Department of Veterans Affairs, Veterans Benefits Administration Leadership Enhancement and Development (LEAD) Program in 2008, and she holds a Contracting Officer’s Level II Representative Certificate. Dr. Coughley is also a proud Navy Veteran.