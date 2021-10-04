Joe Berendse, Pharm.D., BCPS, BCACP

Clinical Pharmacy Faculty

Dr. Berendse received his Doctor of Pharmacy degree from South Dakota State University in 2015. He completed both his PGY-1 pharmacy residency and PGY-2 ambulatory care residency at the Boise VA Medical Center in Boise, ID. He is an Assistant Professor of Pharmacy Practice for South Dakota State University. He precepts the Residency Project, Interdisciplinary Pain Team, and Academia rotations. He also serves as a member of the Residency Advisory Committee.

Wendy Brink, Pharm.D.

Clinical Pharmacy Specialist

Dr. Brink attended pharmacy school at South Dakota State University and graduated in 1999, after which she began her career with the VA Black Hills Health Care System. Dr. Brink precepts residents on the Community Living Center (CLC) rotation.

Amy Doten, Pharm.D.

Chief of Pharmacy

Dr. Doten received her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from The University of New Mexico in 2002. She completed a PGY-1 pharmacy residency at HealthPartners in Minneapolis, MN. She precepts the Practice Management rotation and serves as a member of the Residency Advisory Committee.

Anna Delzer, Pharm.D., BCACP

Clinical Pharmacy Specialist

Dr. Delzer attended pharmacy school at South Dakota State University and graduated in 2014. She completed a PGY-1 pharmacy residency at the VA Black Hills Health Care System. She precepts residents on the Patient Aligned Care Team (PACT) rotation.

Sarah Ferrell, Pharm.D.

Clinical Pharmacy Specialist

Dr. Ferrell received her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from South Dakota State University in 2004. She completed a PGY-1 pharmacy residency at Saint Luke's Hospital in Kansas City, MO. She works primarily as the VA Black Hills Health Care System sterile compounding pharmacist. Dr. Ferrell assists with precepting residents on the Medication Use Process rotation.

Ashley Hyde, Pharm.D.

Clinical Pharmacy Specialist

Dr. Hyde received her Doctor of Pharmacy Degree from South Dakota State University in 2016. She completed her PGY-1 pharmacy residency at the VA Black Hills Health Care System, and now precepts the Anticoagulation rotation for the residency program.

Cole Kling, Pharm.D.

Clinical Pharmacy Specialist

Dr. Kling received his Doctor of Pharmacy degree from South Dakota State University in 2010, after which he began his career with the VA Black Hills Health Care System. He works primarily in the areas of internal medicine, anticoagulation, and geriatrics. He precepts the Practice Coverage and Inpatient Clinical Pharmacy rotations.

Sarah Kling, Pharm.D.

Clinical Pharmacy Specialist

Dr. Kling received her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from South Dakota State University in 2015. She then completed a PGY-1 pharmacy residency at the Sioux Falls VA Health Care System in Sioux Falls, SD. Dr. Kling precepts the Anticoagulation rotation.

Maggie Kruschel, Pharm.D.

Clinical Pharmacy Specialist

Dr. Kruschel received her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from South Dakota State University in 2015. She completed a PGY-1 pharmacy residency at Nebraska-Western Iowa VA Health Care System—Lincoln Division. She works primarily as a PACT pharmacist for the Rapid City Community-Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) and Home-Based Primary Care team. She precepts the Home-Based Primary Care (HBPC) rotation.

Mike Lemon, Pharm.D.

Clinical Pharmacy Faculty

Dr. Lemon received his Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the University of Kansas in 1994. He completed his PGY-1 pharmacy residency at the VA Medical Center in Little Rock, AK. He is a Professor of Pharmacy Practice for South Dakota State University. He works primarily in the areas of inpatient care and antimicrobial stewardship. Dr. Lemon precepts the Internal Medicine and Teaching Certificate rotations, and he also helps with the Residency Project requirements.

Jessica Mitchell, Pharm.D.

Residency Program Director / Clinical Pharmacy Specialist

Dr. Mitchell graduated from the University of Wyoming School of Pharmacy in 2008. She then completed a PGY-1 pharmacy residency at the VA Black Hills Health Care System (as the program's first resident). She works as the Residency Program Director, precepts the Orientation and Medication Use Process rotations, and serves as a member of the Residency Advisory Committee.

Ryan Rubbelke, Pharm.D.

Clinical Pharmacy Specialist

Dr. Rubbelke received his Doctor of Pharmacy degree from South Dakota State University in 2008, after which he started working at the VA Black Hills Health Care System. He works primarily in the area of outpatient medication management. He precepts the Practice Coverage rotation.

Krista Sarvis, Pharm.D., BCPS

Associate Chief of Pharmacy

Dr. Sarvis received her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from South Dakota State University in 2007. She completed a PGY-1 pharmacy residency with the University of Wyoming and the Community Health Center of Central Wyoming in Casper, WY. Dr. Sarvis has worked at the VA Black Hills Health Care System since 2009. She currently precepts the Residency Project rotation and serves as a member of the Residency Advisory Committee.