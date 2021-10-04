Pharmacy Residency
The VA Black Hills PGY-1 pharmacy residency program builds on a Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm.D.) education to contribute to the development of skilled clinical pharmacists responsible for medication-related care of Veterans with a wide variety of health conditions. Our residents graduate from the program eligible for board certification and PGY-2 pharmacy residency training.
Program Description
The VA Black Hills PGY-1 pharmacy residency trains pharmacy residents in the setting of a large, rural VA health care system. The VA Black Hills Health Care System serves over 20,000 Veterans across two main Medical Center facilities (Fort Meade and Hot Springs) and several Community Based Outpatient Clinics (CBOCs). Our health care system is located in the beautiful Black Hills of western South Dakota.
While both inpatient and outpatient learning experiences are required, resident involvement in the ambulatory care setting is robust. This includes participation in established medication therapy management (MTM) clinics such as: anticoagulation, diabetes, hypertension, dyslipidemia, tobacco cessation, COPD, and hepatitis C. Residents also have required learning experiences in long-term care (Community Living Center), home based primary care, inpatient clinical pharmacy, and internal medicine. Most of our learning experiences are longitudinal, allowing residents to maintain their clinical skills in these different practice areas throughout the year.
Residents also participate in a longitudinal professional development rotation designed to enhance leadership ability and emotional intelligence. An elective teaching certificate program is available which equips residents to pursue a position in an academic setting. Our site has numerous academic affiliations, including the South Dakota State University College of Pharmacy & Allied Health Professions. Feedback from both residents and preceptors is highly valued and used to customize each resident’s experience.
Direct Patient Care
Required
Patient Aligned Care Team (PACT) - L
Anticoagulation (AC) - L
Community Living Center (CLC) - L
Home-Based Primary Care (HBPC) - L
Inpatient Clinical Pharmacy (ICP) - R
Internal Medicine (IM) - R
Non-Direct Patient Care
Required
Orientation (Orient) - R
Practice Management (PM) - R
Residency Project (Proj) - L
Medication Use Process (MUP) - L
Professional Development (PD) - L
Practice Coverage (PC) - L
Elective
Teaching Certificate (TC) - L
Interdisciplinary Pain Team (IPT) - R
Academia (Acd) - R
R = rotational; L = longitudinal
See learning schedule and an example schedule in the Resources section.
Applicants interested in the VA Black Hills PGY-1 Pharmacy Residency are required to submit applications to the ASHP PhORCAS portal (https://portal.phorcas.org) by January 10th. Our program NMS code number is: 137921.
The following materials are required:
- Letter of intent
- Curriculum vitae
- Official copy of college transcripts
- Three references (via PhORCAS reference request)
Additional requirements:
- Pharm.D. from an accredited College of Pharmacy
- U.S. citizenship
- Ability to participate in an on-site interview (if selected)
- Candidates will be notified of interview status no later than February 15th.
Joe Berendse, Pharm.D., BCPS, BCACP
Clinical Pharmacy Faculty
Dr. Berendse received his Doctor of Pharmacy degree from South Dakota State University in 2015. He completed both his PGY-1 pharmacy residency and PGY-2 ambulatory care residency at the Boise VA Medical Center in Boise, ID. He is an Assistant Professor of Pharmacy Practice for South Dakota State University. He precepts the Residency Project, Interdisciplinary Pain Team, and Academia rotations. He also serves as a member of the Residency Advisory Committee.
Wendy Brink, Pharm.D.
Clinical Pharmacy Specialist
Dr. Brink attended pharmacy school at South Dakota State University and graduated in 1999, after which she began her career with the VA Black Hills Health Care System. Dr. Brink precepts residents on the Community Living Center (CLC) rotation.
Amy Doten, Pharm.D.
Chief of Pharmacy
Dr. Doten received her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from The University of New Mexico in 2002. She completed a PGY-1 pharmacy residency at HealthPartners in Minneapolis, MN. She precepts the Practice Management rotation and serves as a member of the Residency Advisory Committee.
Anna Delzer, Pharm.D., BCACP
Clinical Pharmacy Specialist
Dr. Delzer attended pharmacy school at South Dakota State University and graduated in 2014. She completed a PGY-1 pharmacy residency at the VA Black Hills Health Care System. She precepts residents on the Patient Aligned Care Team (PACT) rotation.
Sarah Ferrell, Pharm.D.
Clinical Pharmacy Specialist
Dr. Ferrell received her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from South Dakota State University in 2004. She completed a PGY-1 pharmacy residency at Saint Luke's Hospital in Kansas City, MO. She works primarily as the VA Black Hills Health Care System sterile compounding pharmacist. Dr. Ferrell assists with precepting residents on the Medication Use Process rotation.
Ashley Hyde, Pharm.D.
Clinical Pharmacy Specialist
Dr. Hyde received her Doctor of Pharmacy Degree from South Dakota State University in 2016. She completed her PGY-1 pharmacy residency at the VA Black Hills Health Care System, and now precepts the Anticoagulation rotation for the residency program.
Cole Kling, Pharm.D.
Clinical Pharmacy Specialist
Dr. Kling received his Doctor of Pharmacy degree from South Dakota State University in 2010, after which he began his career with the VA Black Hills Health Care System. He works primarily in the areas of internal medicine, anticoagulation, and geriatrics. He precepts the Practice Coverage and Inpatient Clinical Pharmacy rotations.
Sarah Kling, Pharm.D.
Clinical Pharmacy Specialist
Dr. Kling received her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from South Dakota State University in 2015. She then completed a PGY-1 pharmacy residency at the Sioux Falls VA Health Care System in Sioux Falls, SD. Dr. Kling precepts the Anticoagulation rotation.
Maggie Kruschel, Pharm.D.
Clinical Pharmacy Specialist
Dr. Kruschel received her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from South Dakota State University in 2015. She completed a PGY-1 pharmacy residency at Nebraska-Western Iowa VA Health Care System—Lincoln Division. She works primarily as a PACT pharmacist for the Rapid City Community-Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) and Home-Based Primary Care team. She precepts the Home-Based Primary Care (HBPC) rotation.
Mike Lemon, Pharm.D.
Clinical Pharmacy Faculty
Dr. Lemon received his Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the University of Kansas in 1994. He completed his PGY-1 pharmacy residency at the VA Medical Center in Little Rock, AK. He is a Professor of Pharmacy Practice for South Dakota State University. He works primarily in the areas of inpatient care and antimicrobial stewardship. Dr. Lemon precepts the Internal Medicine and Teaching Certificate rotations, and he also helps with the Residency Project requirements.
Jessica Mitchell, Pharm.D.
Residency Program Director / Clinical Pharmacy Specialist
Dr. Mitchell graduated from the University of Wyoming School of Pharmacy in 2008. She then completed a PGY-1 pharmacy residency at the VA Black Hills Health Care System (as the program's first resident). She works as the Residency Program Director, precepts the Orientation and Medication Use Process rotations, and serves as a member of the Residency Advisory Committee.
Ryan Rubbelke, Pharm.D.
Clinical Pharmacy Specialist
Dr. Rubbelke received his Doctor of Pharmacy degree from South Dakota State University in 2008, after which he started working at the VA Black Hills Health Care System. He works primarily in the area of outpatient medication management. He precepts the Practice Coverage rotation.
Krista Sarvis, Pharm.D., BCPS
Associate Chief of Pharmacy
Dr. Sarvis received her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from South Dakota State University in 2007. She completed a PGY-1 pharmacy residency with the University of Wyoming and the Community Health Center of Central Wyoming in Casper, WY. Dr. Sarvis has worked at the VA Black Hills Health Care System since 2009. She currently precepts the Residency Project rotation and serves as a member of the Residency Advisory Committee.
Andrea Karmel, Pharm.D.
Dr. Karmel is originally from Marietta, GA. She attended pharmacy school at the University of Georgia College of Pharmacy and graduated in 2021. Her current pharmacy practice interests include ambulatory care, chronic disease state management, and internal medicine. She enjoys baking macarons, playing video/board games, and thrift shopping.
Lindsay Newenhouse, Pharm.D.
Dr. Newenhouse is originally from West Fargo, ND. She attended pharmacy school at South Dakota State University and graduated in 2021. Her current pharmacy practice interests include ambulatory care, cardiology, and academia. She enjoys hiking, fishing, spending time with friends and family, and trying new restaurants.
Whitney Hutchison, Pharm.D.
Dr. Hutchison is originally from Burke, SD. She attended pharmacy school at South Dakota State University and graduated in 2021. Her current practice interests are broad and include ambulatory care and mental health. She would eventually like to go back to her hometown and work in the clinic doing ambulatory care. She enjoys hanging out with friends and family, spending time on the river, hiking, and golfing in her free time.
Salary and Benefits
Residents will receive an annual stipend of $41,533, which includes salary plus health and life insurance. Fringe benefits include 13 days of paid leave, 13 days of paid sick leave, & 7-10 paid holidays. On-site housing may be available at a reduced rate. Furthermore, financial support to attend the ASHP Midyear Clinical Meeting, Midwest Pharmacy Residents Conference, and South Dakota Society of Health-System Pharmacists (SDSHP) Annual Meeting are provided.
Practice Coverage
Each resident will be assigned to cover the service longitudinally as appropriate after completing a three-week concentrated learning experience. The purpose of working as a pharmacist is to gain experience and improve skills in the medication use process.
Typically, residents will rotate coverage every third weekend in addition to 1-2 work days per month. Residents are also expected to work 2 minor holidays per year. With practice coverage, residents work with the unit dose, IV admixture, and outpatient pharmacy systems. A pharmacist will always be available to assist the resident with any questions that arise during practice coverage. Residents may be eligible for dual appointment.
Resources
Please submit questions to:
Jessica Mitchell, Pharm.D.
VA BHHCS Pharmacy
113 Comanche Rd
Fort Meade, SD 57741
Phone: 1-800-743-1070 ext. 17060
Email: Jessica.Mitchell12@va.gov