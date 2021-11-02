Boise VA Medical Center - Campus map
Use this information to navigate the facility or locate your care provider’s office. To print the map, download the file and print. This will provide the highest quality image.
Directions
From the east
Take Interstate-84 toward Boise, Idaho.
Take exit 54.
Turn right onto Broadway - stay in the right hand lane until you reach the VA Medical Center.
Broadway merges into B Avenue – continue on - St. Luke’s Hospital will be on your left.
Turn right onto Fort Street. The Idaho Elks Rehab Hospital will be on your right.
Turn right onto North Fifth Street and then into the VA Medical Center.
From the west
Take I-84 toward Boise, Idaho.
Take exit 54.
Turn left onto Broadway - stay in the right hand lane until you reach the VA Medical Center.
Broadway merges into B Avenue – continue on - St. Luke’s Hospital will be on your left.
Turn right onto Fort Street. The Idaho Elks Rehab Hospital will be on your right.
Turn right onto North Fifth Street and then into the VA Medical Center.
Get custom directions from Google Maps
Additional GPS Information
When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:
Boise VA Medical Center
500 West Fort Street
Boise, ID 83702-4501
Intersection: West Fort Street and North VA Hospital Loop
Coordinates: 43°37'15.83"N 116°11'25.51"W