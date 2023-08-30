HOMELESS VETERANS STAND DOWN 2023
Boise, veteran, homeless, stand down, 2023, Idaho
When:
Sat. Oct 14, 2023, 8:00 am – 3:00 pm MT
Where:
500 West Fort Street
Boise, ID
Cost:
Free
Homeless Veterans Stand Down event Saturday, October 14, 2023 from 8am to 3pm at the Boise VA Medical Center. If you are a homeless veteran, at risk of being homeless or just need more help please join us. We will be offering medical screenings, haircuts, military surplus gear and more! If you want t o donate or volunteer to help contact John Poarch at 208-353-9769.See more events