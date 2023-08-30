HOMELESS VETERANS STAND DOWN 2023

Boise, veteran, homeless, stand down, 2023, Idaho

Homeless Veterans Stand Down event Saturday, October 14, 2023 from 8am to 3pm at the Boise VA Medical Center. If you are a homeless veteran, at risk of being homeless or just need more help please join us. We will be offering medical screenings, haircuts, military surplus gear and more! If you want t o donate or volunteer to help contact John Poarch at 208-353-9769.