Veterans and families are invited to another 'Feeding American Heroes' drive-thru food giveaway on September 13, 2023 from 1pm to 4pm. To participate simply drive-thru the Boise VA campus on September 13th from 1pm to 4pm and get in line to have your car loaded with groceries and household goods!