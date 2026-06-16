Veterans Appreciation Fair and Freedom 250 Celebration
Veterans Appreciation Fair and Freedom 250 Celebration
When:
Fri. Jun 26, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. MT
Where:
Parade Grounds
500 West Fort Street
Boise, ID
Cost:
Free
June 26th we are having our annual Veterans Appreciation Fair from 1100 to 1300. We are also celebrating this year 250 years of our great nation! The event is free to attend. We will be serving BBQ, have live music, dunk tank, lawn games, activities for children, and most important representatives from veterans organizations in the area who can help you! Don't miss out!