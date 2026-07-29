Join us on September 9th for a ‘Choose VA’ tele-town hall event. During this event staff from the Boise VA Medical Center will provide information to show how VA healthcare is improving the lives of millions of veterans nationwide, and how you can take advantage of the VA’s healthcare, services and benefits.

After a short presentation on the benefits of enrolling in VA healthcare, Boise VA Medical Center staff will be available for you to ask questions and get answers in real-time.

Veterans can attend the event by phone or Microsoft Teams. Dial and enter code: 252611316#