Boise VA Electronic Health Record Modernization (EHRM)
The Boise VA Medical Center is modernizing the electronic health record used to manage veteran care.
What is the Electronic Health Record Modernization?
Providing quality health care for Veterans is one of the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA’s) highest priorities. VA established the Electronic Health Record Modernization Integration Office (EHRM IO) to oversee the implementation of the same best-in-industry EHR that is being deployed by the Department of Defense (DoD).
Three major components of EHRM
- Implement a new EHR solution that is interoperable with DOD and community care providers, enabling the seamless sharing of records from active duty and beyond.
- Provide Veterans and clinicians with a complete picture of patients’ medical history, driving connections between military service and health outcomes through data analytics.
- Offer an improved and consistent patient scheduling experience at VA medical facilities and community care partners nationwide.