Community Care
VA provides care to Veterans through community providers when VA cannot provide the care needed. Community care is based on specific eligibility requirements, availability of VA care, and the needs and circumstances of individual Veterans.
We provide care to Veterans through community providers when the VA cannot provide the care needed. Community care is based on specific eligibility requirements, the availability of VA care, and the needs and circumstances of individual Veterans. For community care questions please call 1-877-881-7618.
Learn about Veteran community care
Make appointments with non-VA providers
Before you schedule an appointment with a non-VA provider in our community care network, you must get a referral. Your VA health care team must approve your care. To contact your VA health care team call
Learn how to schedule appointments
Urgent and walk-in care
Your VA health care includes new urgent care access through a network of walk-in retail health clinics and urgent care facilities.
Veterans must have been seen in the VA system, or by a VA community care provider, within the last 24 months in order to use this benefit. If a Veteran arrives at an urgent care location and has any difficulty receiving care, they can call 1-866-620-2071.
Learn about your urgent care benefits
Download the urgent care assistance card
Community care billing
Call 1-877-881-7618 (M-F, 8:00AM - 4:00PM) with community care billing questions.
How copays and insurance work with the VA
The MISSION Act improves information sharing with community providers.
Learn about copay and insurance changes
VA notification contacts
- Notify the VA of an Emergency Department visit, call 1-844-724-7842
- Notify the VA of an unscheduled inpatient admission, call 1-844-724-7842
Request to transfer a patient
To request to transfer a patient to the Boise VA Medical Center or any VA Medical Center, call 208-422-1000.
Billing contacts
- Travel or ambulance billing question, call 208-
weekdays 8:00AM – 4:00PM
- For any other billing question, call 1-877-881-7618.
Eligibility contacts
If you have a question about your eligibility, call 1-