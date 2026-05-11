We provide care to Veterans through community providers when the VA cannot provide the care needed. Community care is based on specific eligibility requirements, the availability of VA care, and the needs and circumstances of individual Veterans. For community care questions please call 1-877-881-7618.

Learn about Veteran community care

Make appointments with non-VA providers

Before you schedule an appointment with a non-VA provider in our community care network, you must get a referral. Your VA health care team must approve your care. To contact your VA health care team call weekdays 8:00AM - 4:00PM.

Learn how to schedule appointments

Urgent and walk-in care

Your VA health care includes new urgent care access through a network of walk-in retail health clinics and urgent care facilities.

Veterans must have been seen in the VA system, or by a VA community care provider, within the last 24 months in order to use this benefit. If a Veteran arrives at an urgent care location and has any difficulty receiving care, they can call 1-866-620-2071.

Learn about your urgent care benefits

Know where to go

Download the urgent care assistance card

Community care billing

Call 1-877-881-7618 (M-F, 8:00AM - 4:00PM) with community care billing questions.

How copays and insurance work with the VA

The MISSION Act improves information sharing with community providers.

Learn about copay and insurance changes

VA notification contacts

Notify the VA of an Emergency Department visit, call 1-844-724-7842

call 1-844-724-7842 Notify the VA of an unscheduled inpatient admission, call 1-844-724-7842

Request to transfer a patient

To request to transfer a patient to the Boise VA Medical Center or any VA Medical Center, call 208-422-1000.

Billing contacts

Travel or ambulance billing question, call 208- weekdays 8:00AM – 4:00PM

question, call 208- weekdays 8:00AM – 4:00PM For any other billing question, call 1-877-881-7618.

Eligibility contacts

If you have a question about your eligibility, call 1-