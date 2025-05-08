About Us

Boise VA Medical Center hosts an active research program with 25 investigators conducting over 40 research projects and clinical trials. The research program has funding from NIH, VA, foundations and industry, and has collaborative affiliations with University of Washington, Boise State University, and Idaho State University.

Boise VA Medical Center Research Office





Why VA Research Matters

Research studies are important, because they can help provide:

An organized, methodical way to learn more about a specific concern

Answers about whether or not a treatment is effective

A better understanding about which health care services are effective and efficient

Opportunities to test whether a drug or piece of equipment is safe and effective

Answers to questions about the best way to treat or prevent an illness

If you decide to volunteer for a research study, you can change your mind at any time. Your decision to participate will not affect your VA benefits.

Current Research

Current and ongoing clinical and basic science research includes projects in the following areas:

Infectious Diseases

Antibiotic Stewardship

Microbiome

Oncology

Gene Therapy

Diabetic Wounds

PTSD

Depression

OCD

COPD

Public Information

Institutional Biosafety Committee:

The Boise VA Medical Center Institutional Biosafety Committee (IBC) is a formal committee of subject matter experts and community representatives whose purpose is to ensure safe work practices of biological research conducted at or sponsored by the Veterans Affairs Research Service, on the Boise VA Medical Center campus. Institutions that receive support from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) for recombinant or synthetic nucleic acid research are required to establish and register an IBC with the NIH Office of Biotechnology Activities (OBA) in compliance with the NIH Guidelines for Research Involving Recombinant or Synthetic Nucleic Acid Molecules (NIH Guidelines, 2024). The establishment and operation of the Boise Research Department IBC fulfills this requirement. Experiments involving the use of recombinant or synthetic nucleic acids and/or biohazardous agents can pose potential risk to researchers, the community, and the environment. The function of the IBC is to ensure that all biological aspects of research are conducted in a safe manner according to established biosafety standards, principles, practices, and authorizations.

Boise Research Department shall make available to the public all IBC meeting minutes and any documents submitted to or received from funding agencies upon request in accordance with requirements of the NIH Guidelines. If public comments are made on IBC actions, Boise Research Department shall forward both the public comments and the Institutional Biosafety Committee's response to the Office of Science Policy.