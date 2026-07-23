Dr. Charles Davis is a board-certified family physician who graduated from the Arizona College of Osteopathic Medicine in 2001 before commissioning into the United States Air Force. He completed his Air Force family practice residency at David Grant Medical Center in 2004, gaining broad experience in military and operational medicine. He deployed twice in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom, serving in Iraq in 2004 and again in 2006, where he provided comprehensive frontline care to service members in austere environments.

After separating from active duty, Dr. Davis transitioned to leadership roles in civilian health care, serving as President of Saint Alphonsus Medical Group from 2015 to 2019 and as Chief Clinical Officer for Saint Alphonsus Health System from 2018 to 2020, where he focused on quality, safety, and physician engagement. He currently serves as the Associate Chief of Staff for Medicine at the Boise VA Medical Center, helping lead multidisciplinary teams dedicated to delivering high-quality, veteran-centered care.