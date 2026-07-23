Mr. Gibbs enlisted into the United States Air Force (USAF) in 1989 and was assigned as an Inventory Manager within the Logistics career field. In 1997, Mr. Gibbs was accepted into the University of Michigan Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corp (ROTC). Upon graduation in 2000 he was commissioned into the USAF as a Financial Management Officer. Mr. Gibbs had several assignments and over 3 years of deployment time spent in Iraq, Afghanistan, and Kyrgyzstan. His final active-duty assignment was as a Squadron Commander of the Comptroller Squadron at Misawa AB, Japan. In 2014, Mr. Gibbs took his first federal civilian position assigned to Headquarters USAFE/AFAFRICA Staff at Ramstein AB, Germany where he spent two years managing theater deployments for financial managers. In 2016, Mr. Gibbs took his first VA position as Deputy Comptroller, Boise VAMC. After two years as Deputy Comptroller Mr. Gibbs accepted his current position as Chief, Facility Supply Chain Officer directing logistics operations through COVID19 and Hurricane Helene disruption of national IV solutions. Mr. Gibbs earned his Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting from the University of Michigan and holds a Master of Public Administration from the University of Oklahoma.