Boise VA Regional Benefit Office
We help Veterans, service members, and their families access VA benefits and services. Benefits we can help with include disability compensation, education benefits, life insurance, pensions, and home loans.
Location and contact information
Address
Phone numbers
Main phone:
VA benefits hotline:
Office hours
Hours may vary for different services. Select a service on this page to check the hours.
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Prepare for your visit
Select a topic to learn more.
We are located on the Boise VA grounds at 444 W. Fort Street, the first building on the right when entering from the intersection of Fort Street and 5th Street.
Free visitor parking is located in the roundabout to the left of the Regional Office building.
Handicap spaces are available on the right side of the roundabout near the Regional office entrance.
Some services are available on a walk-in basis, but we'd prefer you have an appointment. You can make an appointment by visiting our VA appointment scheduler.
Visitors seeking assistance from the Public Contact Team at the Boise Regional Office are encouraged to schedule a virtual or in-person appointment on the Visitor Engagement Reporting Application (VERA). VERA is a self-service portal which allows visitors to schedule, reschedule, and cancel appointments.
Please follow the below link to schedule the appointment. You will receive email confirmation of your appointment.
When you visit, please bring a current, unexpired photo ID. Depending on the reason for your visit, you may need to bring additional these documents and information about you and your dependents:
Documents
- A copy of your discharge or separation papers (DD214)
- Copies of relevant medical records
Personal information
- Your Social Security number
- Direct deposit information
Information about your dependents
- Dates of birth
- Social Security numbers
We can help you find out what documents to bring to your visit. We can also request documents for you.
In the spotlight
VA accredited representatives
VA-accredited representatives can help you file a claim or request a decision review.
Protect your benefits and avoid unlawful fees.
Get responsible, qualified help from a VA accredited representative.
Claim Status Tool
VA recently enhanced the Claim Status Tool to show a breakdown of the eight-step disability claims process, making it easier to understand the current status of your claim.
Prepare for VA's secure sign-in changes
In 2025, you’ll need to start using a Login.gov or ID.me account to sign in to VA.gov, VA mobile apps, or other VA online services.
Learn about the sign-in changes here:
Veteran benefits
Select a topic to learn more.
We can guide you through the disability compensation process. We can help you understand your eligibility, start a claim, or complete your paperwork. If you’ve already filed a disability claim or requested a decision review, we can help you check the status. If you already receive disability benefits, we can help address any payment issues.
Manage your benefits online
You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.
Get help with disability compensation benefits
Our benefit counselors can help you understand eligibility, gather required documents, fill out paperwork, check claim status, update direct deposit, and more.
Appointments
You can make, change, or cancel virtual and in-person appointments on our self-service portal, Visitor Engagement Reporting Application (VERA). You will receive email confirmation of your appointment.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We’ll help you achieve your job and career goals. We can connect you with one-on-one support, counseling, and training. If you have a service-connected disability that limits your ability to work or prevents you from working, we can help you explore your options. Our Veteran Readiness and Employment (VR&E or Chapter 31) program can help with learning new skills, finding a new job, starting a business, getting educational counseling, or returning to your former job.
Manage your benefits online
You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.
Get help applying for benefits and services
We can help you understand the VR&E support-and-services tracks for education and employment.
Appointments
You can make, change, or cancel virtual and in-person appointments on our self-service portal, Visitor Engagement Reporting Application (VERA). You will receive email confirmation of your appointment.
Main Phone
VR&E Front Desk
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
If you meet certain service, income, and disability requirements, we can help you apply for monthly pension payments.
Manage your benefits online
You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.
Get help applying for Veterans Pension benefits
Our benefit counselors can help you understand eligibility, gather required documents, fill out paperwork, and more.
Appointments
You can make, change, or cancel virtual and in-person appointments on our self-service portal, Visitor Engagement Reporting Application (VERA). You will receive email confirmation of your appointment.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Family member and caregiver benefits
Select a topic to learn more.
If you’re the surviving spouse, child, or parent of a service member who died in the line of duty, or the survivor of a Veteran who died from a service-related injury or illness, we can help you learn about eligibility and apply for VA survivor compensation.
Manage your benefits online
You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.
Get help applying for benefits
Our benefit counselors can help you understand eligibility, gather required documents, fill out paperwork, check claim status, update direct deposit, and more.
Appointments
You can make, change, or cancel virtual and in-person appointments on our self-service portal, Visitor Engagement Reporting Application (VERA). You will receive email confirmation of your appointment.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Service member benefits
Select a topic to learn more.
If you have a service-connected condition, you can file a claim for disability benefits 180 to 90 days before you leave the military. We can guide you through the disability compensation process. If you've already filed a claim, we can help you check the status. If you need help with the IDES process, we may refer you to your Physical Evaluation Board Liaison Officer (PEBLO) and a VA Military Services Coordinator (MSC) to assist and advise.
Manage your benefits online
You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.
Get help applying for benefits
Our benefit counselors can help you understand eligibility, gather required documents, fill out paperwork, check claim status, update direct deposit, and more.
Appointments
You can make, change, or cancel virtual and in-person appointments on our self-service portal, Visitor Engagement Reporting Application (VERA). You will receive email confirmation of your appointment.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We can help you prepare for the move from military to civilian life by learning about VA benefits that you may be eligible for. We can also help you find out which time-sensitive benefits to consider when separating or retiring.
Manage your benefits online
You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.
Learn how to access VA benefits
Our benefit counselors can help you with understanding which VA benefits you may qualify for and when to apply.
Appointments
You can make, change, or cancel virtual and in-person appointments on our self-service portal, Visitor Engagement Reporting Application (VERA). You will receive email confirmation of your appointment.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Other services
Select a topic to learn more.
If you receive VA disability compensation, pension, or education benefits, we can help you update your direct deposit information. You’ll need your bank’s routing number and account number to make the updates.
Manage your benefits online
You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.
Get help changing your direct deposit information
Our benefit counselors can help you fill out paperwork or address any payment issues.
Appointments
You can make, change, or cancel virtual and in-person appointments on our self-service portal, Visitor Engagement Reporting Application (VERA). You will receive email confirmation of your appointment.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Can't find the service you're looking for?
Call our VA benefits hotline at 800-827-1000 (TTY: 711). We’re here 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday.
