Brockton VA Medical Center – campus map

Interactive maps

We have online interactive campus and floor maps.

These interactive maps present the same clear information as on a printed map, but in an easy-to-use format that provides step-by-step directions to your destination. You can select the department or building you need, and a moving route marker leads you turn-by-turn to your destination.

Directions

Coming soon!

Get custom directions from Google Maps

Additional GPS Information

When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:

Coordinates:

42°3'39.26"N 71°3'6.72"W

Address:

Brockton VA Medical Center

940 Belmont Street

Brockton, MA 02301

Intersection:

Belmont Street and Massachusetts Avenue