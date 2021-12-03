Chaplain services
VA Boston health care chaplains serve people of all faiths and denominations as well as patients and families looking for non-denominational support. They are here to listen and offer spiritual and emotional support as you struggle with tough questions and ethical decisions.
Spiritual and religious services
Our chaplains help patients and family members through outpatient treatment, hospital stays, and extended care. If needed, they will contact your personal clergy or spiritual care provider in the community. Our chaplains are clinical pastoral care specialists who provide religious and non-religious people with services such as:
- Baptisms
- Bereavement (grief and loss) care
- Comfort and counseling
- Communion
- Funerals
- Weddings
Benefits
Research shows that spiritually active patients experience or report:
- Faster healing
- Greater coping skills
- Reduced pain
- Better quality of life
Contact a chaplain
For more information, contact one of our chaplains at 857-203-5125 or 774-826-1125.
Brockton Campus:
Phone: 774-826-1125 or 774-826-2607
Building 24
940 Belmont Street
Brockton, MA 02301
Offices - First Floor
Interfaith Chapel - First Floor, Room 101
Chief of Chaplain Service:
Barry C. Eneh MS. MPH, PHD
- Work Phone: 774-826-2607
- Cell Phone: 617-276-4719 (VA Boston Chaplain Service Employee Support Hotline)
- Email: eneh@va.gov
Administrative Staff:
- Amanda Alphonse
Musician:
- Heather Peel
Roman Catholic Chaplains:
- Chaplain Barry C. Eneh
- Chaplain R. Peter Francis
- Chaplain Robert E. Roetzel
Protestant Chaplains:
- Chaplain Joseph D. Johnson
Jewish Chaplains:
- Chaplain Richard D. Messing
West Roxbury Campus:
Phone: 857-203-5125 or 857-203-6814
Building 1
1400 VFW Pkwy
West Roxbury, MA 02132
Offices - Ground Floor, Room GD-122B
Interfaith Chapel - Ground Floor, Room 122
Roman Catholic Chaplains:
- Chaplain Marc F. Fallon
- Chaplain Bruce N. Teague
Protestant Chaplains:
- Chaplain Wilfred R. Bristol
Jewish Chaplains:
- Chaplain Richard D. Messing
Orthodox Chaplains:
- Chaplain Christopher P. Foustoukos
Jamaica Plain Campus
Phone: 857-364-5065 or 774-826-2607
Main Building
150 S Huntington Ave
Boston, MA 02130
Offices - Third Floor, Room D127
Interfaith Chapel - Third Floor, Room E3-90A
Roman Catholic Chaplains:
- Chaplain Marc F. Fallon
Orthodox Chaplains:
- Chaplain Christopher P. Foustoukos
Interfaith chapels
Brockton VA Campus
Phone: 774-826-1125 or 774-826-2607
Building 24, First Floor, Room 101
Jamaica Plain VA Medical Center
D Wing
Third floor
Map of Jamaica Plain campus
Hours: Coming soon!
West Roxbury VA Medical Center
Building 1
Ground floor
Map of West Roxbury campus
Hours: Coming soon!
Chapel Worship Services
Brockton Campus
The interfaith Chapel Building #24 is open daily for prayer, meditation and reflection.
Worship Services
Roman Catholic
Sunday Mass
10:00 a.m. Chapel Building #24
11:00 a.m. Community Living Center Building #4
Week Day Mass
11:30 a.m. Monday - Friday Chapel Building #24
Protestant
Sunday Chapel Worship
11:00 a.m. Chapel Building #24
West Roxbury Campus
The interfaith Chapel is located on the ground floor of building #1, ground Floor, Rm. GB-122
The chapel is open daily for prayer, meditation and reflection.
Roman Catholic
Sunday Mass
11:00 a.m. Monday - Friday Chapel Building #1, ground floor, Rm. GB-122
Week Day Mass
12:05 p.m. Monday - Friday Chapel Building #1, ground floor, Rm. GB-122
Protestant Service
Sunday Chapel Worship 1:00 p.m. Chapel Building #1, ground floor, Rm. GB-122
Jamaica Plain Campus
Chapels are open daily for prayer, meditation and reflection
Interfaith Chapel, 3rd floor, E89 Chapel
Blessed Sacrament Chapel, 3rd floor D127
- Chaplain Wilfred R. Bristol (BS, MDiv, ThM):
Chaplain Wilfred R. Bristol is a Protestant Chaplain and is affiliated with Spirit Filled Churches. He served as an Air Force Chaplain for 30 years and retired with the rank of Colonel. He has been a VA Chaplain for 2 years now. In his free time, he enjoys going jogging, playing tennis, and reading.
- Chaplain Barry C. Eneh, Chaplain Chief (MS, MPH, PhD):
Chaplain Barry C. Eneh is a Roman Catholic Chaplain. He has been a chaplain for 20 years. Some of his hobbies include soccer, table tennis, and lawn tennis.
- Chaplain Marc F. Fallon (MDiv):
Chaplain Marc Fallon joins Chaplain Robert Roetzel and many other colleagues in the Roman Catholic Congregation of Holy Cross of Stonehill College who presently or have attended to Veteran patients with the Boston Healthcare System. With a teaching background in history, Chaplain Fallon has taught at his Congregation’s school in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, and provided Catholic pastoral ministry in multi-lingual and multi-cultural settings in rural Georgia, Brooklyn, New Bedford, and Taunton, spending a total of 8 years in chaplaincy. He eagerly awaits the return of the Veterans Adaptive Sports outings in New Hampshire and Rhode Island. Several members of the Holy Cross Retreat House at Stonehill College accompany Chaplain Fallon for bicycle rides in Easton and Sharon.
- Chaplain R. Peter Francis (BA, BPhil, MDiv, STL):
Chaplain R. Peter Francis is a Roman Catholic Chaplain. He has 35 years of pastoral care experience. He is a board-certified Chaplain from the NCVACC and the NACC and is ecclesiastically endorsed by Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Military Services. In his free time, he enjoys listening to music, gardening, reading, and singing.
- Chaplain Christopher P. Foustoukos (MDiv):
Chaplain Christopher Foustoukos is an Eastern Orthodox (Orthodox Christian) Chaplain who is a veteran of the USAF. He served as a missile launch officer. He has been a chaplain for 23 years at VA Boston. He enjoys gardening and landscaping, travel, watching the Patriots games, along with spending time with his family.
- Chaplain Joseph D. Johnson (BS, MDiv):
Chaplain JJ, Joseph Johnson is a Protestant Chaplain, and is endorsed by the National Baptist Convention – USA, Inc. He is a retired Navy officer who served the Sea Services as a Chaplain. He began his military journey by enlisting in the Air Force and served as a Personal Specialist as well as a Computer Operator. He enjoys family time, music, and basketball.
- Chaplain Richard D. Messing (BA, MA, PhD):
Chaplain Richard D. Messing is a Jewish Chaplain. He has been a chaplain for 35 years. Some of his hobbies include keeping up to date on sports and reading. A fun fact is that he lived in Jerusalem for 8 months.
- Chaplain Robert Roetzel (BS, MDiv, STM):
Chaplain Robert E. Roetzel is a Roman Catholic Chaplain. He is a retired Army officer who served as a combat engineer and chaplain. He has been a chaplain with the VA for 3 years. In his free time, he enjoys hunting, fishing, and reading.
- Chaplain Bruce N. Teague (AB, MDiv):
Chaplain Bruce N. Teague is a Roman Catholic Chaplain. He grew up in a military family with his father being a career combat naval officer who served in both WWII and the Korean War, and his mother being a WWII Navy veteran. He has been a priest for more than 41 years alongside more than 11 years serving as a chaplain at Academic Teaching Hospitals. In his free time, he enjoys reading, watching movies and live theater, swimming, and hanging out with friends.