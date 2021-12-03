Chaplain services

Spiritual and religious services

Our chaplains help patients and family members through outpatient treatment, hospital stays, and extended care. If needed, they will contact your personal clergy or spiritual care provider in the community. Our chaplains are clinical pastoral care specialists who provide religious and non-religious people with services such as:

Baptisms

Bereavement (grief and loss) care

Comfort and counseling

Communion

Funerals

Weddings

Benefits

Research shows that spiritually active patients experience or report:

Faster healing

Greater coping skills

Reduced pain

Better quality of life

For more information, contact one of our chaplains at 857-203-5125 or 774-826-1125.

Brockton Campus:

Phone: 774-826-1125 or 774-826-2607

Building 24

940 Belmont Street

Brockton, MA 02301

Offices - First Floor

Interfaith Chapel - First Floor, Room 101

Chief of Chaplain Service:

Barry C. Eneh MS. MPH, PHD

Work Phone: 774-826-2607

Cell Phone: 617-276-4719 (VA Boston Chaplain Service Employee Support Hotline)

Email: eneh@va.gov

Administrative Staff:

Amanda Alphonse

Musician:

Heather Peel

Roman Catholic Chaplains:

Chaplain Barry C. Eneh

Chaplain R. Peter Francis

Chaplain Robert E. Roetzel

Protestant Chaplains:

Chaplain Joseph D. Johnson

Jewish Chaplains:

Chaplain Richard D. Messing

West Roxbury Campus:

Phone: 857-203-5125 or 857-203-6814

Building 1

1400 VFW Pkwy

West Roxbury, MA 02132

Offices - Ground Floor, Room GD-122B

Interfaith Chapel - Ground Floor, Room 122

Roman Catholic Chaplains:

Chaplain Marc F. Fallon

Chaplain Bruce N. Teague

Protestant Chaplains:

Chaplain Wilfred R. Bristol

Jewish Chaplains:

Chaplain Richard D. Messing

Orthodox Chaplains:

Chaplain Christopher P. Foustoukos

Jamaica Plain Campus

Phone: 857-364-5065 or 774-826-2607

Main Building

150 S Huntington Ave

Boston, MA 02130

Offices - Third Floor, Room D127

Interfaith Chapel - Third Floor, Room E3-90A

Roman Catholic Chaplains:

Chaplain Marc F. Fallon

Orthodox Chaplains:

Chaplain Christopher P. Foustoukos

Interfaith chapels

Brockton VA Campus

Phone: 774-826-1125 or 774-826-2607

Building 24, First Floor, Room 101

Jamaica Plain VA Medical Center

D Wing

Third floor

Map of Jamaica Plain campus

Hours: Coming soon!

West Roxbury VA Medical Center

Building 1

Ground floor

Map of West Roxbury campus

Hours: Coming soon!