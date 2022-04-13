 Skip to Content

COVID-19 Vaccine and Booster Event - West Roxbury

Flyer: Walk-in COVID-19 vaccine and booster events for Veterans, their spouses and caregivers, and VA employees -- no appointment needed! VA Brockton Campus, April 23, 9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.; West Roxbury Campus, April 30, 9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.; Lowell VA Clinic, May 4, 1:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

When
Saturday, Apr 30, 2022
9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. ET
Where

West Roxbury VA Medical Center

Main Building, 1st Floor, Canteen

Cost
Free

Walk-in COVID-19 vaccine and booster event for Veterans, their spouses and caregivers, and VA employees -- no appointment needed!

VA West Roxbury Campus
Saturday, April 30
9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
Main Building, 1st Floor, Canteen
1400 VFW Parkway
West Roxbury, MA

IMPORTANT – READ BEFORE ATTENDING

  • These clinics are Moderna COVID Vaccine-only. Vaccines, including boosters, provide additional protection against COVID variants and help prevent severe illness and hospitalization.
  • Who is eligible? Veterans, their spouses and caregivers, VA employees, and CHAMPVA recipients under the authority of the SAVE LIVES Act -- you must have eligibility established before getting your shot.
  • Boosters are for adults whose last Moderna or Pfizer vaccine was more than 5 months ago or 2 months ago for the J&J / Janssen vaccine.
  • Additional boosters are now available at least 4 months after receipt of a first booster dose to individuals age 50 and older, those age 18 and older with certain immunocompromise conditions, and those age 18-49 who received the J&J / Janssen vaccine as both their primary series dose and first booster.
  • Full 3rd doses is only for immunocompromised individuals.
  • More information is available at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/recommendations/immuno.html
  • Walk-in vaccination clinics are first come, first served.
  • Screening, approved masks and physical distancing are still required at our facilities.

Here is a link to a flyer for sharing or posting...

