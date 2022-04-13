COVID-19 Vaccine and Booster Event - Lowell
- When
-
Wednesday, May 4, 2022
1:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. ET
- Where
-
- Cost
- Free
Walk-in COVID-19 vaccine and booster event for Veterans, their spouses and caregivers, and VA employees -- no appointment needed!
Lowell VA Clinic
Wednesday, May 4
1:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.
130 Marshall Road
Lowell, MA
IMPORTANT – READ BEFORE ATTENDING
- These clinics are Moderna COVID Vaccine-only. Vaccines, including boosters, provide additional protection against COVID variants and help prevent severe illness and hospitalization.
- Who is eligible? Veterans, their spouses and caregivers, VA employees, and CHAMPVA recipients under the authority of the SAVE LIVES Act -- you must have eligibility established before getting your shot.
- Boosters are for adults whose last Moderna or Pfizer vaccine was more than 5 months ago or 2 months ago for the J&J / Janssen vaccine.
- Additional boosters are now available at least 4 months after receipt of a first booster dose to individuals age 50 and older, those age 18 and older with certain immunocompromise conditions, and those age 18-49 who received the J&J / Janssen vaccine as both their primary series dose and first booster.
- Full 3rd doses is only for immunocompromised individuals.
- More information is available at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/recommendations/immuno.html
- Walk-in vaccination clinics are first come, first served.
- Screening, approved masks and physical distancing are still required at our facilities.
Here is a link to a flyer for sharing or posting...