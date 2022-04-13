COVID-19 Vaccine and Booster Event - Lowell

Walk-in COVID-19 vaccine and booster event for Veterans, their spouses and caregivers, and VA employees -- no appointment needed!

Lowell VA Clinic

Wednesday, May 4

1:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

130 Marshall Road

Lowell, MA

IMPORTANT – READ BEFORE ATTENDING

Vaccines, including boosters, provide additional protection against COVID variants and help prevent severe illness and hospitalization. Who is eligible? Veterans, their spouses and caregivers, VA employees, and CHAMPVA recipients under the authority of the SAVE LIVES Act -- you must have eligibility established before getting your shot.

Boosters are for adults whose last Moderna or Pfizer vaccine was more than 5 months ago or 2 months ago for the J&J / Janssen vaccine.

Additional boosters are now available at least 4 months after receipt of a first booster dose to individuals age 50 and older, those age 18 and older with certain immunocompromise conditions, and those age 18-49 who received the J&J / Janssen vaccine as both their primary series dose and first booster.

Full 3rd doses is only for immunocompromised individuals.

More information is available at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/recommendations/immuno.html

Walk-in vaccination clinics are first come, first served.

Screening, approved masks and physical distancing are still required at our facilities.

Here is a link to a flyer for sharing or posting...