Resources for MST Survivors

Flyer: Resources for survivors of Military Sexual Trauma virtual meeting, Friday, April 22, 2022, 2-3 p.m.

When
Friday, Apr 22, 2022
2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Cost
Free

Please join us in recognizing
Sexual Assault Awareness Month!
Resources for survivors of 
Military Sexual Trauma

Friday, April 22, 2022
2-3 p.m.

Click here to join the meeting

Or call in (audio only): 872-701-0185

Phone Conference ID: 439 407 561#

(Additional data charges may occur - Connect through WIFI to prevent additional charges)

Topics:

  • Introductions to New England’s MST coordinators
  • Resources for survivors of Military Sexual Trauma
  • VA/DoD App Beyond MST
  • MST Section of AboutFace
  • MST recovery stories on Make the Connection

For questions about the event, contact: Dr. Leslie Wright at 857-364-3611.

