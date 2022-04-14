Resources for MST Survivors
- When
-
Friday, Apr 22, 2022
2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
- Cost
- Free
Please join us in recognizing
Sexual Assault Awareness Month!
Resources for survivors of
Military Sexual Trauma
Friday, April 22, 2022
2-3 p.m.
Click here to join the meeting
Or call in (audio only): 872-701-0185
Phone Conference ID: 439 407 561#
(Additional data charges may occur - Connect through WIFI to prevent additional charges)
Topics:
- Introductions to New England’s MST coordinators
- Resources for survivors of Military Sexual Trauma
- VA/DoD App Beyond MST
- MST Section of AboutFace
- MST recovery stories on Make the Connection
For questions about the event, contact: Dr. Leslie Wright at 857-364-3611.