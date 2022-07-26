Car seat check - Brockton

Car seat check at Brockton VA campus -- open to all.

Car seat Check at the VA Brockton campus

Tuesday, August 2

10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Lot 3 (closest to Belmont)

940 Belmont St Brockton, MA, 02301

Open to all. No appointment required!

Is my child in the right seat?

How do I install my car seat?

When can my child turn forward-facing?

Is my child ready for a booster seat?

Certified Child Passenger Safety Technicians can answer these questions and help make sure your child is riding in the right car seat.

Learn more about the 4-Safety program, a partnership help to reduce injuries in children and young adults throughout Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts at www.4-SAFETY.org