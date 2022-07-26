 Skip to Content

Car seat check - Brockton

Flyer: Car seat Check at the VA Brockton campus, Tuesday, August 2, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Lot 3 (closest to Belmont), 940 Belmont St Brockton, MA, 02301. Open to Veterans, VA staff and members of the community. No appointment required!

Car seat check at Brockton VA campus -- open to all.

When:

Tue. Aug 2, 2022, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET

Where:

Brockton VA Medical Center

Lot 3

Cost:

Free

Is my child in the right seat?
How do I install my car seat?
When can my child turn forward-facing?
Is my child ready for a booster seat?

Certified Child Passenger Safety Technicians can answer these questions and help make sure your child is riding in the right car seat.

Learn more about the 4-Safety program, a partnership help to reduce injuries in children and young adults throughout Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts at www.4-SAFETY.org 

