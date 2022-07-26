Car seat check - Brockton
Car seat check at Brockton VA campus -- open to all.
When:
Tue. Aug 2, 2022, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET
Where:
Cost:
Free
Car seat Check at the VA Brockton campus
Tuesday, August 2
10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Lot 3 (closest to Belmont)
940 Belmont St Brockton, MA, 02301
Open to all. No appointment required!
Is my child in the right seat?
How do I install my car seat?
When can my child turn forward-facing?
Is my child ready for a booster seat?
Certified Child Passenger Safety Technicians can answer these questions and help make sure your child is riding in the right car seat.
Learn more about the 4-Safety program, a partnership help to reduce injuries in children and young adults throughout Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts at www.4-SAFETY.orgSee more events