Greater Boston Veteran Stand Down

When: Fri. Sep 9, 2022, 8:30 am – 2:30 pm ET Where: Boston City Hall Plaza 1 Cambridge St boston , MA Cost: Free Add to Calendar

Add to Calendar Share on Facebook

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

After a two-year hiatus, due to COVID-19, the New England Center and Home for Veterans, in partnership with the VA Boston Healthcare System, is hosting the annual Veteran Stand Down on Friday Sept. 9, 2022, from 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. on Boston’s City Hall Plaza.

This is a scaled-down event, due to ongoing construction on City Hall Plaza, but we will still be offering an array of services for Veterans who are experiencing homelessness or are at risk of becoming homeless, such as housing; homelessness prevention; medical, dental and eye care; legal, and employment.

Please share with Veterans who may be interested.

More info at https://nechv.org/StandDown/