Veterans Expo

Flyer: Join us Saturday, Sept. 24, from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., at our Brockton campus for the 2022 Veterans Expo! For more information go to www.eventbrite.com and search for “Brockton Veterans Expo

When:

Sat. Sep 24, 2022, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET

Where:

Brockton VA Medical Center

Cost:

Free

Join us Saturday, Sept. 24, from 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m., at our Brockton campus for the 2022 Veterans Expo!

For Vets, Troops, Family & Friends...

Cook Out & Live Bands/Music!

Jobs & Career Fair! Bring your DD214

Fed/State Resources & Benefits!

Health Services and Checks -- including New COVID Boosters!

Military Vehicle & Equipment Displays

Kid’s Zone, Pony Rides , Bounce House and more!

For more information go to www.eventbrite.com and search for “Brockton Veterans Expo”, email VABostonVets@va.gov or call (857) 364-5934!

