Veterans Expo
When:
Sat. Sep 24, 2022, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET
Where:
Cost:
Free
Join us Saturday, Sept. 24, from 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m., at our Brockton campus for the 2022 Veterans Expo!
For Vets, Troops, Family & Friends...
Cook Out & Live Bands/Music!
Jobs & Career Fair! Bring your DD214
Fed/State Resources & Benefits!
Health Services and Checks -- including New COVID Boosters!
Military Vehicle & Equipment Displays
Kid’s Zone, Pony Rides , Bounce House and more!
For more information go to www.eventbrite.com and search for "Brockton Veterans Expo", email VABostonVets@va.gov or call (857) 364-5934!