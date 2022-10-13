 Skip to Content
VA Medication Take Back Day

Flyer: Veterans and Staff, their families and caregivers, and members of the public – all are welcome to safely and securely dispose of unused and expired medications at the VA Brockton, Jamaica Plain and West Roxbury campuses, Friday, Oct. 28, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

When:

Fri. Oct 28, 2022, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET

Where:

VA Brockton, Jamaica Plain and West Roxbury campuses

Boston , MA

Cost:

Free

DISPOSE OF EXPIRED AND UNUSED MEDICATIONS ON VA TAKE BACK DAY!

Veterans and Staff, their families and caregivers, and members of the public – all are welcome to safely and securely dispose of unused and expired medications at the

Brockton, Jamaica Plain and West Roxbury campuses
Friday, Oct. 28, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Mail-back envelopes provided in the main lobbies.

Time to take back your health! 

Protect yourself, your loved ones and our environment. Clean out your medicine cabinets and get rid of those old medications. 

