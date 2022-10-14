VA West Roxbury Campus Blood Drive

VA West Roxbury Blood Drive

Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022

9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Barsamian Auditorium, Building 1, 3rd Floor, C-Wing

Call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit redcrossblood.org and enter

VAWestRox into the Find a Blood Drive or Make Your Appointment box

to schedule an appointment.

Streamline your donation experience and save up to 15 minutes by visiting

redcrossblood.org/rapidpass on the day of your donation

to complete your pre-donation reading and history questions.

We've got a treat for you this month! Give Oct. 16-31 and get a $10 e-gift card!

Terms apply, visit rcblood.org/boo for details.