VA West Roxbury Campus Blood Drive

Flyer: VA West Roxbury Blood Drive, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, 9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m., Barsamian Auditorium, Building 1, 3rd Floor, C-Wing. Call 800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767) or visit redcrossblood.org and enter VAWestRox in the Find a Blood Drive or Make Your Appointment box to schedule an appointment.

Tue. Oct 25, 2022, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm ET

West Roxbury VA Medical Center

Barsamian Auditorium, Building 1, 3rd Floor, C-Wing

Free

