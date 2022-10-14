VA West Roxbury Campus Blood Drive
When:
Tue. Oct 25, 2022, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm ET
Where:
West Roxbury VA Medical Center
Barsamian Auditorium, Building 1, 3rd Floor, C-Wing
Cost:
Free
Call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit redcrossblood.org and enter
VAWestRox into the Find a Blood Drive or Make Your Appointment box
to schedule an appointment.
Streamline your donation experience and save up to 15 minutes by visiting
redcrossblood.org/rapidpass on the day of your donation
to complete your pre-donation reading and history questions.
We've got a treat for you this month! Give Oct. 16-31 and get a $10 e-gift card!
Terms apply, visit rcblood.org/boo for details.