PACT Act Veteran Town Hall - Quincy

When: Wed. Feb 22, 2023, 4:00 pm – 6:30 pm ET Where: Morrisette American Legion Post 294 81 Liberty St. Quincy , MA Cost: Free Add to Calendar

We are co-hosting a PACT Act Town Hall with the City of Quincy at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22, at the Morrisette American Legion Post 294, 81-83 Liberty St., Quincy, MA. Veterans are encouraged to attend to learn more about new care and benefits that they may be entitled to. Snacks provided and disability claims on-site! Briefings begin at 5:00 p.m. Contact david.hencke@va.gov or ccugini@quincyma.gov