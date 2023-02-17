Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

PACT Act Veteran Town Hall - Quincy

Flyer for PAVT Act Town Hall, 4:00-6:30 p.m., Feb. 22, 2023, Morrissette AL Post 294, 81-83 Liberty St., Quincy, MA.

When:

Wed. Feb 22, 2023, 4:00 pm – 6:30 pm ET

Where:

Morrisette American Legion Post 294

81 Liberty St.

Quincy , MA

Cost:

Free

We are co-hosting a PACT Act Town Hall with the City of Quincy at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22, at the Morrisette American Legion Post 294, 81-83 Liberty St., Quincy, MA. Veterans are encouraged to attend to learn more about new care and benefits that they may be entitled to. Snacks provided and disability claims on-site! Briefings begin at 5:00 p.m. Contact david.hencke@va.gov or ccugini@quincyma.gov

See more events

Last updated: