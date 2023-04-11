Blood Drive
When:
Wed. May 3, 2023, 9:00 am – 2:30 pm ET
Where:
West Roxbury VA Medical Center
Barsamian Auditorium
Cost:
Free
Call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit redcrossblood.org and enter VAWestRox into the Find a Blood Drive or Make Your Appointment box to schedule an appointment.
Streamline your donation experience and save up to 15 minutes by visiting redcrossblood.org/rapidpass on the day of your donation to complete your pre-donation reading and history questions.
VA West Roxbury Campus
Blood Drive
Wednesday, May 3, 2023
9:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Barsamian Auditorium
Building 1, 3rd Floor, C-Wing
1400 VFW Parkway
West Roxbury, MA 02132
Give blood May 1-19, 2023, and receive a $10 gift card by email to a merchant of your choice -- terms apply.See more events