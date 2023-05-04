PACT Act Town Hall - Waltham
Thu. May 11, 2023, 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm ET
Clark Government Center
119 School Street
Waltham , MA
Free
Veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other occupational toxic hazards, and their survivors, may be entitled to additional VA health care and benefits.
FEATURING:
- PACT Act info session
- VA healthcare enrollment
- Disability claims info
- Toxic exposure screenings
- Meet your Veteran Service Officers
Need more info? Contact...
leanna.lynch@va.gov
781-687-3348
or
mrusso@city.waltham.ma.us
781-314-3416