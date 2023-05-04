Skip to Content
PACT Act Town Hall - Waltham

When:

Thu. May 11, 2023, 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm ET

Where:

Clark Government Center

119 School Street

Waltham , MA

Cost:

Free

Veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other occupational toxic hazards, and their survivors, may be entitled to additional VA health care and benefits.

FEATURING:

  • PACT Act info session
  • VA healthcare enrollment
  • Disability claims info
  • Toxic exposure screenings
  • Meet your Veteran Service Officers

Need more info? Contact...
leanna.lynch@va.gov
781-687-3348
or
mrusso@city.waltham.ma.us
781-314-3416

