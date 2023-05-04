PACT Act Town Hall - Waltham

When: Thu. May 11, 2023, 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm ET Where: Clark Government Center 119 School Street Waltham , MA Cost: Free Add to Calendar

Veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other occupational toxic hazards, and their survivors, may be entitled to additional VA health care and benefits.

May 11, 2023

6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Clark Government Center

119 School Street

Waltham, MA 02451

FEATURING:

PACT Act info session

VA healthcare enrollment

Disability claims info

Toxic exposure screenings

Meet your Veteran Service Officers

Need more info? Contact...

leanna.lynch@va.gov

781-687-3348

or

mrusso@city.waltham.ma.us

781-314-3416