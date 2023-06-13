Pride Month discussion panel event

Join Massachusetts Secretary of the Executive Office of Veterans’ Services Dr. Jon Santiago and experts from VA Boston Healthcare System, the VA Boston Regional Benefits Office, and the Boston Vet Center for a discussion panel about benefits, health care and services for LGBTQ+ Veterans.

Tuesday, June 27, 2023, 12:00 - 1:00 p.m.

• In person at VA Boston Jamaica Plain campus, 150 South Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130

Main building, basement conference room

• Call-in to 872-701-0185 conference ID 124 186 611#

• Or click here to join with Microsoft Teams