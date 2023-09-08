Virtual Care Health Fair - Brockton Campus and Lowell Outpatient Clinic
When:
Thu. Sep 21, 2023, 9:00 am – 1:00 pm ET
Where:
Building 3 lobby
940 Belmont Street
Brockton, MA
Cost:
Free
Join us for Virtual Care Health Fairs! Open to all Veterans, Family Members and Caregivers.
Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Building 3 Lobby, Brockton Campus, and Lowell CBOC
Featuring Clinical Telehealth, My HealtheVet, Home Telehealth/Remote Patient Monitoring, VA Mobile Apps, VA Video Connect, and Beneficiary Travel.
For more information contact the Connected Care team by email VHABHSConnectedcareleadership@va.govSee more events