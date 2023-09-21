Skip to Content
All-Massachusetts Veteran Tele-Town Hall

Flyer: All-Mass. Veteran Tele-Town Hall -- Get updates and answers to your questions, 11:00 a.m. - noon Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023. Call 855-756-7520 ext. 96522# to join.

When:

Tue. Sep 26, 2023, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm ET

Where:

This is an online event.

Cost:

Free

A joint tele-town hall meeting to update Massachusetts Veterans and ask questions of VA leadership from the Bedford, Boston, Central-Western Mass. and Providence healthcare systems, the VBA Boston Regional Benefits Office and the Mass. National Cemetery.

Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023
11:00 a.m. - noon

To join:

