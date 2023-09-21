All-Massachusetts Veteran Tele-Town Hall
When:
Tue. Sep 26, 2023, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm ET
Where:
Cost:
Free
A joint tele-town hall meeting to update Massachusetts Veterans and ask questions of VA leadership from the Bedford, Boston, Central-Western Mass. and Providence healthcare systems, the VBA Boston Regional Benefits Office and the Mass. National Cemetery.
Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023
11:00 a.m. - noon
To join:
- Call 855-756-7520 ext. 96522#, or
- Watch on Facebook live at https://www.facebook.com/VABoston/