Lowell VA Clinic Open House
When:
Wed. Oct 25, 2023, 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm ET
Where:
130 Marshall Road
Lowell, MA
Cost:
Free
Veterans Open House at the Lowell VA Clinic
130 Marshall Road
Lowell, MA
Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023
4:00 - 7:00 p.m.
For Veterans, families and friends!
Featuring:
- Federal and state resources and benefits
- Disability claims and employment info
- Senior care programs and services
VA health care has no annual premium!
Call 857-364-5934 or email VABostonVets@va.gov for more information.