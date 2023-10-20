Skip to Content
Lowell VA Clinic Open House

Flyer: Veterans Open House at the Lowell VA Clinic, 130 Marshall Road, Lowell, Mass., Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023, 4:00 - 7:00 p.m.

When:

Wed. Oct 25, 2023, 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm ET

Where:

Lowell VA Clinic

130 Marshall Road

Lowell, MA

Cost:

Free

Veterans Open House at the Lowell VA Clinic
130 Marshall Road
Lowell, MA

Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023
4:00 - 7:00 p.m.

For Veterans, families and friends!

Featuring:

  • Federal and state resources and benefits
  • Disability claims and employment info
  • Senior care programs and services

VA health care has no annual premium!

Call 857-364-5934 or email VABostonVets@va.gov for more information.

