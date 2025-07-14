Veterans Music Festival, Benefits and Career Expo

Skip to Content

1 Merrymount Pkwy

Quincy, MA

Free

Veteran's Music Festival, Benefits and Career Fair, 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. Saturday, July 19, 2025, Pageant Field, 1 Merrymount Pkwy, Quincy, Mass. 

  • For Veterans, first responders and their families
  • Veterans benefits and health care info
  • Live music
  • Free food
  • Job fair
  • Housing info
  • Parkinson's resource pavilion

For more information, contact 781-985-1551 or greggbrasso@aol.com

