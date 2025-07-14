Veterans Music Festival, Benefits and Career Expo
Veteran's Music Festival, Benefits and Career Fair, 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. Saturday, July 19, 2025, Pageant Field, 1 Merrymount Pkwy, Quincy, Mass.
- For Veterans, first responders and their families
- Veterans benefits and health care info
- Live music
- Free food
- Job fair
- Housing info
- Parkinson's resource pavilion
For more information, contact 781-985-1551 or greggbrasso@aol.com