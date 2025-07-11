VA West Roxbury Blood Drive When: No event data Where: Barsamian Auditorium, Building 1, 3rd Floor, C-Wing 1400 VFW Parkway West Roxbury , MA Cost: Free





VA West Roxbury Blood Drive Monday, Aug. 18, 2025

8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Barsamian Auditorium, Building 1, 3rd Floor, C-Wing

1400 VFW Parkway, West Roxbury, MA 02132 Call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit

redcrossblood.org and enter VAWestRox into the Find a

Blood Drive or Make Your Appointment box to schedule an

appointment. Streamline your donation experience and save up to 15

minutes by visiting redcrossblood.org/rapidpass on the day

of your donation to complete your pre-donation reading

and history questions. Give blood Aug. 1 to 28 for a $15 gift card emailed to you.

Successful donations get A1C testing! Terms: rcblood.org/test

