VA West Roxbury Blood Drive
Where:
Barsamian Auditorium, Building 1, 3rd Floor, C-Wing
1400 VFW Parkway
West Roxbury, MA
Monday, Aug. 18, 2025
8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit
redcrossblood.org and enter VAWestRox into the Find a
Blood Drive or Make Your Appointment box to schedule an
appointment.
Streamline your donation experience and save up to 15
minutes by visiting redcrossblood.org/rapidpass on the day
of your donation to complete your pre-donation reading
and history questions.
Give blood Aug. 1 to 28 for a $15 gift card emailed to you.
Successful donations get A1C testing! Terms: rcblood.org/test
