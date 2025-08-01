Free cancer screening walk-in clinic for neck and head
When:
No event data
Where:
ENT Clinic, 9th Floor
150 South Huntington Avenue
Boston, MA
Cost:
Free
Free cancer screening walk-in clinic for neck and head, 1:00 – 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2025.
ENT Clinic, 9th Floor, Jamaica Plain VA Medical Center, 150 S Huntington Ave, Boston, MA 02130.
Why Get Screened?
Head and neck cancers can affect the mouth, throat, voice box, sinuses, and salivary glands. Early signs may be painless and easy to miss. Early detection can save lives.
Who Should Attend?
All Veterans, visitors, volunteers and employees encouraged to attend.
You may be at risk if you:
- Use tobacco or alcohol
- Have HPV (human papillomavirus)
- Are over age 40
- Have hoarseness, a neck lump, trouble swallowing, or non-healing mouth sores
What to Expect
- Brief medical history and risk assessment Oral and neck exam by ENT specialists
- Education on signs and symptoms
- No insurance or referral needed
Questions?
Contact the ENT Clinic at 857-364-3660.