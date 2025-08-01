Free cancer screening walk-in clinic for neck and head, 1:00 – 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2025.

ENT Clinic, 9th Floor, Jamaica Plain VA Medical Center, 150 S Huntington Ave, Boston, MA 02130.

Why Get Screened?

Head and neck cancers can affect the mouth, throat, voice box, sinuses, and salivary glands. Early signs may be painless and easy to miss. Early detection can save lives.

Who Should Attend?

All Veterans, visitors, volunteers and employees encouraged to attend.

You may be at risk if you:

Use tobacco or alcohol

Have HPV (human papillomavirus)

Are over age 40

Have hoarseness, a neck lump, trouble swallowing, or non-healing mouth sores

What to Expect

Brief medical history and risk assessment Oral and neck exam by ENT specialists

Education on signs and symptoms

No insurance or referral needed

Questions?

Contact the ENT Clinic at 857-364-3660.