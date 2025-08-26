Quincy VA Clinic Open House and Town Hall
When:
No event data
Where:
110 West Squantam Street
Quincy, MA
Cost:
Free
Quincy VA Clinic Open House and Town Hall
Thursday, September 11th, 3:00 - 7:00 PM
110 W. Squantum Street, Quincy, MA
- For Vets, Family and Friends!
- Federal & State Veteran Resources & Benefits!
- Toxic Exposure Benefits Info, Disability Claims
- Veterans Town Hall w/VA Leaders – 4:00 p.m.
VA Care = No deductibles! No premiums!
For more information, call 617-275-6101or email VABostonVets@va.gov