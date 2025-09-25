VA TAKE BACK DAY

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 24, 2025, 10:00 A.M. - 2:00 P.M.

Veterans and members of the public can pick up free Mail-Back Envelopes at our Brockton, Jamaica Plain and West Roxbury campuses.*

Simply take the envelope home, place unwanted prescriptions inside, and put the envelope in the mail. It’s that easy!

TIME TO TAKE BACK YOUR HEALTH!

Clean out your medicine cabinets and get rid of those old medications. Protect yourself, your loved ones and our environment.

* Please note that we cannot take or accept medications at these facilities, they must be mailed in the provided envelopes.