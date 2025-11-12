Skip to Content

Bridgewater Antiphonal Brass Society at Brockton VA Campus

Flyer: Bridgewater Antiphonal Brass Society, 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. Nov. 16, 2025, Building 22, Brockton VA campus, 940 Belmont St., Brockton, MA 02301.

When:

Where:

Building 22 function hall

940 Belmont Street

Brockton, MA

Cost:

Free

VA Boston’s Recreation & Creative Arts Therapy Unit in Brockton presents the Bridgewater Antiphonal Brass Society, 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025, Building 22 function hall, Brockton VA campus, 940 Belmont St., Brockton, MA 02301. 

All Brass Ensemble plays big band, pop tunes, favorite American marches, Dixieland, patriotic pieces and more. Sponsored by a grant from the Brockton Cultural Council.

