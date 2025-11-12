Bridgewater Antiphonal Brass Society at Brockton VA Campus
When:
Where:
Building 22 function hall
940 Belmont Street
Brockton, MA
Cost:
Free
VA Boston’s Recreation & Creative Arts Therapy Unit in Brockton presents the Bridgewater Antiphonal Brass Society, 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025, Building 22 function hall, Brockton VA campus, 940 Belmont St., Brockton, MA 02301.
All Brass Ensemble plays big band, pop tunes, favorite American marches, Dixieland, patriotic pieces and more. Sponsored by a grant from the Brockton Cultural Council.