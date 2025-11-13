Great American Smokeout & Lung Cancer Screening Day 2025

The Great American Smokeout & Lung Cancer Screening Day is Nov. 20, 2025!

VA Boston Healthcare system will have resource tables at our three main campuses – Brockton, Jamaica Plain, and West Roxbury – and our community outpatient clinics, 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 20, to help connect Veterans and employees with tobacco treatment services at VA Boston.

We're encouraging Veterans to learn how to Quit Like a Pro. Here are three pro tips:

Explore all VA tobacco treatments available to you, including prescription medications, nicotine replacement therapies, and counseling; Use medication and counseling together — real-life results show that this gives you the best chance of stopping for good; and Understand that, as with any skill, every attempt you make to stop teaches you something that can help you quit later.

Veterans can talk with their VA health care team or call 1-855-QUIT-VET (1-855-784-8838) to get started today.

We're combining the Great American Smokeout with Lung Cancer Screening Awareness Day, to promote enrollment in Lung Cancer Screening for eligible Veterans. Early detection saves lives!