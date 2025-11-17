Stuff-A-Cruiser - West Roxbury

VA Boston Police Service invites you to…

STUFF-A-CRUISER

You can help us STUFF-A-CRUISER by donating new and unwrapped toys for children ages 0-16 during the events below!

West Roxbury VA campus, Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Jamaica Plain VA campus, Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Toys can also be donated outside of the Police Headquarters at the Brockton, West Roxbury and Jamaica Plain campuses until Dec. 12, 2025.

All toys will be donated to the United States Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots.