Skip to Content

Stuff-A-Cruiser - West Roxbury

VA Police want you to STUFF-A-CRUISER with toys for kids, 9am–1pm at VA Brockton Dec. 1; West Rox Dec. 2; or JP Dec. 3. Drop @ VA Police till Dec. 12.

When:

No event data

Where:

1400 VFW Parkway

West Roxbury, MA

Cost:

Free

VA Boston Police Service invites you to…

STUFF-A-CRUISER

You can help us STUFF-A-CRUISER by donating new and unwrapped toys for children ages 0-16 during the events below!

West Roxbury VA campus, Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Jamaica Plain VA campus, Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Toys can also be donated outside of the Police Headquarters at the Brockton, West Roxbury and Jamaica Plain campuses until Dec. 12, 2025.

All toys will be donated to the United States Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots.

Other VA events

Last updated: 