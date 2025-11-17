Skip to Content

Stuff-A-Cruiser - JP

VA Police want you to STUFF-A-CRUISER with toys for kids, 9am–1pm at VA Brockton Dec. 1; West Rox Dec. 2; or JP Dec. 3. Drop @ VA Police till Dec. 12.

When:

No event data

Where:

150 South Huntington Avenue

Boston, MA

Cost:

Free

VA Boston Police Service invites you to…

STUFF-A-CRUISER

You can help us STUFF-A-CRUISER by donating new and unwrapped toys for children ages 0-16 at the…

Jamaica Plain VA campus, Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025, 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Toys can also be donated outside of the Police Headquarters at the Brockton, West Roxbury and Jamaica Plain campuses until Dec. 12, 2025.

All toys will be donated to the United States Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots.

