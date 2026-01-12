Skip to Content

Photography Workshop - Capture the Moment

Photography Workshop, “Capture the Moment,” 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026, Creative Arts Studio, basement of building 4, Brockton VA Campus, 940 Belmont Street, Brockton, MA 02301. Led by volunteer photography expert Dylan for all levels of experience. Veterans, visitors, caregivers and VA staff are all welcome! For questions or to register, contact holly.corrente@va.gov or .

