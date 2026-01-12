Photography Workshop - Capture the Moment
When:
Tue. Jan 13, 2026, 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET
Where:
Creative Arts Studio, building 4 basement.
940 Belmont Street
Brockton, MA
Cost:
Free
Photography Workshop, “Capture the Moment,” 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026, Creative Arts Studio, basement of building 4, Brockton VA Campus, 940 Belmont Street, Brockton, MA 02301. Led by volunteer photography expert Dylan for all levels of experience. Veterans, visitors, caregivers and VA staff are all welcome! For questions or to register, contact holly.corrente@va.gov or