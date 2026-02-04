Skip to Content

Virtual information session for RN Residency Program

Group of healthcare professionals in a circle discussing patient care with papers in hand.

When:

Mon. Feb 9, 2026, 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET

Where:

Cost:

Free

The Nursing Academic Affiliations team will be presenting and answering any questions about our RN Residency programs here at VA Boston.

The information session will be held virtually on Microsoft Teams Monday, February 9, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Click here to join.

Meeting ID: 281 601 245 169 15 
Passcode: RR99dK3S 
Dial in by phone:
Phone conference ID: 518 454 226# 

Click here to learn more about Nursing affiliations and RN residency programs at VA Boston Healthcare System.

Other VA events

Last updated: 