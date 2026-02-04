Virtual information session for RN Residency Program

The Nursing Academic Affiliations team will be presenting and answering any questions about our RN Residency programs here at VA Boston.

The information session will be held virtually on Microsoft Teams Tuesday, March 3, 2026, 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Click here to join.

Meeting ID: 255 102 734 784 81

Passcode: Qq9fX7Bn

Dial in by phone:

Phone conference ID: 334 216 500#

Click here to learn more about Nursing affiliations and RN residency programs at VA Boston Healthcare System.