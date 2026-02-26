Brockton VBA Outreach
Veterans Benefit Specialist weekly visits at Brockton VAMC, 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. Thursdays, March 5, 12 and 19, 2026. Brockton VA Campus, 940 Belmont St., Brockton, MA, Building 3, Room B104. A Veteran Benefits Administration (VBA) specialist can help people understand the benefits available and how to apply for them. These specialists are knowledgeable about Service-Connected Compensation claims, Non-Service Connected (NSC) Pension, and Survivors’ Benefits.
